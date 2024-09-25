Meghalaya took a significant step forward in its organic farming journey. The Meghalaya Natural and Organic Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Cooperatives of Organic Limited (NCOL) at the World Food India 2024 event.

This partnership aims to revolutionise the procurement, marketing, and sale of organic products from the northeastern state. Under the agreement, MEGNOLIA will play a crucial role in connecting certified organic farmers with NCOL, facilitating procurement approvals, and covering the costs of organic certification.

NCOL, for its part, has committed to purchasing organic products directly from these farmers. The organisation will also manage logistics and ensure direct compensation to both farmers and service providers, streamlining the supply chain and potentially increasing profitability for Meghalaya's organic farmers.

The MOU is expected to have far-reaching implications for Meghalaya's agricultural sector. It addresses one of the key challenges faced by organic farmers: market access. By providing a direct link to a national-level cooperative, the agreement opens up new avenues for Meghalaya's organic produce to reach a wider consumer base.

This partnership comes on the heels of several initiatives by the Meghalaya government to promote organic farming. In January 2023, the state approved the Meghalaya State Organic and Natural Farming policy, which laid the groundwork for sustainable agricultural practices. MEGNOLIA, established in June 2023, has been instrumental in implementing this policy.

Currently, Meghalaya has 24,000 hectares of certified organic land, with an additional 8,000 hectares in the conversion phase. The state aims to convert and sustain 100,000 hectares of land into certified organic holdings, a goal that this new partnership could help accelerate.