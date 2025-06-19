The Meghalaya government formalised a groundbreaking partnership with the Mothers' Union during the Education Conclave in Tura on June 20, marking a significant shift toward community-driven educational reform across the state.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, establishes joint oversight of 20 schools with the aim of transforming learning outcomes through innovative approaches and enhanced community participation.

This collaboration represents one of the state's most ambitious attempts to bridge the gap between government policy and grassroots implementation.

The partnership comes at a critical juncture for Meghalaya, which faces both unprecedented opportunity and significant challenges. "With 18 lakh youth under 20, Meghalaya will soon have the youngest population in India. That is both a huge opportunity and a serious challenge," Sangma warned during the conclave.

"We can either shape a productive, skilled youth or risk creating a lost generation. The choice is ours, and education is the key."

The Chief Minister emphasised the collaborative approach underlying the new partnership. "The purpose of the conclave is simple: come together, understand problems from the grassroots, and find solutions collectively," he explained, highlighting how the Mothers' Union agreement exemplifies this philosophy.

The conclave delivered several concrete initiatives aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure across the state. Officials launched the Meghalaya School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (MSQAAF), establishing standardised evaluation criteria for educational institutions.

Simultaneously, the CM IMPACT Meghalaya Learning Enhancement Programme (M-LEP) was unveiled, designed to address specific learning gaps identified through state-wide assessments.

Recognising diverse learning needs, the government distributed specialised educational tablets to students requiring additional support for their learning challenges.

The session also included a comprehensive review of the Samagra Shiksha implementation in Garo Hills, examining progress and identifying areas requiring enhanced focus.