Meghalaya signs MoU to build national-level shooting sports infrastructure

Meghalaya has taken a major step toward developing professional sports shooting facilities with the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. The agreement brings together the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the Shooting Association of Meghalaya, and the state’s Sports Department to establish structured training, infrastructure, and talent development for shooting sports.

The MoU was signed by NRAI Secretary General K Sultan Singh, Shooting Association of Meghalaya President John F Kharshiing, and representatives from the state Sports Department. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo were present during the signing.

According to the official statement, the agreement is aimed at creating “a structured roadmap for developing world-class shooting infrastructure in Meghalaya, implementing coaching and training programmes, and identifying and nurturing young talent from grassroots to elite levels.” It also reflects a broader goal of integrating Meghalaya into the national and international shooting sports network.

Chief Minister Sangma said, “This collaboration marks a new chapter in the sporting history of Meghalaya. We are proud to partner with NRAI in building a robust ecosystem that empowers our youth to dream big in shooting sports.”

NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo called the initiative a step toward unlocking the region’s potential. “The Northeast has always had immense sporting potential. This partnership will lay the foundation for Meghalaya to become a shooting powerhouse in the years to come,” he said.

He also confirmed that as part of the MoU, the NRAI will organise one Open India Championship annually in the state. “Over 4,000 athletes would come for the one month of championships at their own cost,” he noted, adding that such events would significantly benefit the local economy.

The agreement outlines joint responsibilities in infrastructure development, technical training, equipment access, and competition hosting. Officials said the MoU could serve as a model for other states to follow.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sports Commissioner Vijay Kumar D (IAS), PB War Nongbri, Assistant Director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Neil Sootinck, General Secretary of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya, and other senior state officials.