Meghalaya signs MoU with Amazon to expand market access for MSMEs

In a significant step towards strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem, the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Meghalaya, on January 19 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global e-commerce major Amazon.

The agreement was formalised at the Directorate of Commerce and Industries, marking Amazon’s first-ever collaboration with a State government department in Meghalaya.

The partnership aims to empower MSMEs by enhancing product visibility and enabling wider market access through Amazon’s digital platform. Soon after the signing ceremony, an Amazon team conducted an orientation workshop for more than 100 MSMEs from across the state, familiarising them with initiatives such as Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, which are designed to support traditional artisans and women entrepreneurs.

Officials from the Department of Commerce and Industries encouraged local enterprises to register on Amazon, assuring them of handholding support at the grassroots level to ensure smooth onboarding and sustained engagement with the platform.

The event was attended by Sarita Tiwari from Amazon; F. Sutgna, Director of Commerce and Industries; M. L. Wanshnong, Joint Director; Daphiralin Kharjana, Managing Director of the Meghalaya Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (MHHDC); members of the RAMP State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU); and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Director F. Sutgna said the collaboration is expected to create long-term value for local enterprises and significantly improve market access for Meghalaya’s MSMEs, particularly those involved in handicrafts, handloom and value-added products.

The MoU has been signed under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME). Under the agreement, the Meghalaya Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Commerce and Industries, will manage business operations on Amazon, including product listings, cataloguing and pricing.

Officials said the initiative is expected to open new growth avenues for Meghalaya’s MSMEs by integrating them into national and global e-commerce supply chains.