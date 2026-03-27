Meghalaya signs MoU with Jal Jeevan Mission, targets full rural water coverage

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on March 27, joined virtually the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and the National Jal Jeevan Mission, reaffirming the state's commitment to delivering safe drinking water to every household.

The MoU formalises closer coordination between state agencies and the Central mission directorate, with the aim of ensuring funds are deployed efficiently and targets met within the stipulated timeline. Sangma noted that Meghalaya had already made significant progress, with "over 83% rural households already connected" to piped water supply.

"We will continue working closely with the Government of India to ensure timely support and successful completion of this mission," the Chief Minister said, adding that the collaboration would help "improve water supply infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for our citizens."

Launched by the Central government in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to provide functional household tap connections to all rural homes across India. Meghalaya's coverage figures place it among the better-performing northeastern states under the scheme, though completing the remaining gap in remote and hilly areas is expected to be the hardest part of the task.