Meghalaya signs pact to upgrade teachers’ skills and training

The Meghalaya government has signed an agreement to strengthen teacher training and professional development, with a focus on modern teaching methods, digital learning and capacity building.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the state Education Department and the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) with Bharti Airtel Foundation on Thursday to strengthen the Meghalaya Teachers Training Academy (MTTA).

The partnership aims to provide teachers and education personnel with continuous professional development opportunities and equip them to respond to changing classroom needs and technological advancements.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who attended the signing ceremony, stressed the need for educators to regularly upgrade their knowledge, skills and teaching practices amid rapid changes in education and technology.

The agreement is expected to strengthen MTTA’s role as a centre for continuous professional learning, supporting the state’s efforts to improve teaching standards and student learning outcomes.

Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri, DERT Director J U Kharpuri and senior officials of the Education Department were also present at the event.

The collaboration will focus on capacity-building programmes, technology-enabled learning and the adoption of modern teaching methodologies. It also seeks to strengthen the professional capabilities of teachers and education personnel across the state.