Meghalaya–Sikkim U-19 Cooch Behar match sees 22 wickets on chaotic first day

A chaotic first day at the MCA Ground produced 22 wickets and left the Meghalaya–Sikkim U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy plate group match finely balanced, despite both sides struggling to build meaningful totals.

The match turned into a bowlers’ contest from the outset, with Meghalaya opting to field and routing Sikkim for just 76. Spinner Mewankitbok Kharpuri led the charge with a commanding 5 for 17 from 10.1 overs, continuing the strong form he showed in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Support came from Gaurav Narleng (2 for 18), Apandanka R Marak (2 for 21) and Paisal Ali (1 for 0). Only Sikkim opener Deepak offered resistance, making 16.

Meghalaya appeared set to claim a solid lead after Rudra Singh Rathor (24) and Gaurav (22) steadied the reply with a 37-run stand for the third wicket. That platform unravelled quickly. Parvin (3 for 26) and Bhavya (5 for 17) triggered a collapse that saw the hosts slip to 69 for 8, raising the prospect of them conceding the lead.

Mewankitbok shifted the momentum again, striking an energetic 34 off 32 balls from No. 10 to push Meghalaya to 108 and secure a narrow first-innings advantage.

Sikkim’s second innings started poorly when Gaurav removed an opener in the first over, but Avneesh (23) and Sahil (18 not out) steadied the visitors with a 43-run stand. Avneesh later fell lbw to Mewankitbok, yet the partnership ensured Sikkim ended the day at 46 for 2, 14 runs ahead.

With conditions sunny but the surface offering sharp turns and grip for the spinners, the match is poised for another unpredictable day’s play.