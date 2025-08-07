Meghalaya simplifies building permissions with new by-laws

The Meghalaya Cabinet on August 7 approved a significant amendment to the Meghalaya Building By-Laws 2025 aimed at streamlining the building permission process across the state.

The reform is part of the state government's ongoing efforts to improve the Ease of Doing Business and reduce bureaucratic delays in the construction sector.

A key highlight of the amendment is the introduction of an Online Building Permission System, set to go live on August 11, 2025. All building permit applications — including those for residential, commercial, and industrial projects — must now be submitted online.

The new rules make a clear distinction between low-risk and larger building projects, allowing for much quicker clearances in the case of smaller constructions.

For low-risk buildings—defined as residential, commercial, or industrial structures with a built-up area between 2,500 to 3,000 sq. ft., a maximum height of 7 metres, and a G+1 layout—no technical approval from MUDA (Meghalaya Urban Development Authority) will be required. Instead, applicants can use empanelled architects or engineers to prepare self-attested designs, which can be submitted directly through the portal.

“Applicants can start construction immediately after online submission,” the official release stated, marking a major departure from previous approval wait times.

For larger structures—such as G+2 buildings with a built-up area of up to 7,500 sq. ft.—the process will involve licensed architects and engineering firms, as well as empanelled third-party verification agencies. These agencies will be responsible for verifying the submitted designs to ensure faster approvals.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to social media to share the development, calling it a “major step towards ease of doing business in Meghalaya.”