Meghalaya singer Kitkupar Nongsiej to represent India at WCOPA 2026 in Las Vegas

Meghalaya singer Kitkupar Nongsiej will represent India at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2026, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from July 13 to 21.

Ahead of his departure, the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC), Laitumkhrah, along with the Don Bosco Media Network (DBMN), organised a prayer service and send-off ceremony at the DBMN TV studio on Tuesday evening. The event was attended by church leaders, family members, media professionals and well-wishers, who gathered to wish the young singer success at the international competition.

A native of Kynshi in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Kitkupar earned his place in Team India after clearing an international online audition process for WCOPA, a global competition that brings together singers, dancers, musicians, actors and other performers from more than 60 countries.

Kitkupar first gained recognition after winning Ka Sur Kynud Season 3, a Meghalaya-based singing competition organised by DBMN. He had earlier won Sur Kynud Niam Season 2 and later became a member of the internationally acclaimed Shillong Chamber Choir.

He also participated in an international exposure programme in Indonesia in 2025, sponsored by the Meghalaya Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. Alongside contemporary music, he has promoted Khasi folk music through performances featured on Doordarshan Meghalaya.

Kitkupar is scheduled to leave Shillong on July 10 with his father, Aibari Kupar Syiemlieh, before travelling to the United States. His participation at WCOPA was initially planned for last year but was postponed following global geopolitical developments.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Michael Makri, Director of Don Bosco Youth Centre and Managing Director of Don Bosco Media Network, said the singer's journey reflected the importance of creating opportunities for young talent.

"Our mission has always been to discover hidden talents and provide them with opportunities that many young people only dream about. We believe that talent from Meghalaya deserves international recognition," he said.

Kitkupar is the second winner of Ka Sur Kynud to represent India at an international performing arts competition. Earlier, the competition's first champion, Chevinia Lyngdoh Mawnai, won the UK Vocal Star title after being sponsored to compete in the United Kingdom.

Organisers said they hope Kitkupar's participation at WCOPA will provide another opportunity to showcase Meghalaya's musical talent and cultural heritage on the global stage.