Meghalaya SIR: 1,510 voters found ineligible, nearly 20 lakh cleared for final electoral roll

As many as 1,510 voters have been found ineligible for inclusion in Meghalaya’s final electoral rolls following hearings under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said on October 6.

Nearly 20 lakh electors have, meanwhile, been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on October 26.

Tiwari said the documents submitted by the 1,510 electors found ineligible were not in order. According to the CEO, the draft electoral roll contained 21,69,243 electors, of whom notices were generated for 6,51,735 people. As many as 6,51,391 of these notices have been delivered.

Hearings have so far been completed in 6,13,512 cases, accounting for 94.14 per cent of the notices generated, while 19,96,297 electors have been marked for inclusion in the final roll.

Of the notices issued, 2,22,786 were related to electors classified under the “No Mapping” category. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on October 26 following completion of the revision process.