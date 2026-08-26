Meghalaya SIR: 6.51 lakh voters flagged for notice or verification; hearings suspended in 14 constituencies

Meghalaya's electoral authorities have identified 6.51 lakh cases requiring notice or verification under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, even as hearings have been temporarily suspended in 14 Assembly constituencies of East Khasi Hills over the prevailing law and order situation.

The figures emerged from a review meeting held by the Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, with district election officials and other electoral authorities on August 25.

Of the 6,51,644 cases requiring notice or verification, 2,22,786 electors have been categorised as having "No Mapping" with the 2005 electoral records. The remaining cases involve discrepancies identified through the ECINET system. These include mismatches in the names of electors or their parents with the 2005 records, unusual age differences between parents and children, gaps of less than nine months between siblings linked to the same parent, more than six children linked to one parent and unusually small age differences between electors and grandparents.

The election authorities have so far generated 6,43,439 notices, of which 4,78,217 have been delivered. Another 1,65,222 notices are pending delivery. District officials have been asked to expedite the process and ensure voters receive adequate time to attend hearings and submit supporting documents.

The hearing process has begun across Meghalaya, with 62,343 hearings completed so far, accounting for 9.69 per cent of the cases identified for notice and hearing.

The election office reiterated that no name in the Draft Electoral Roll can be removed without due process. Electors receiving notices must be given an opportunity to appear, explain discrepancies and submit supporting documents before a decision is taken.

The review also flagged unusually high numbers of "No Mapping" cases at some polling stations. District election officials have been directed to examine the quality of enumeration work at the booth level and determine the reasons for the high numbers.

Hearings scheduled by Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been cancelled temporarily in 14 Assembly constituencies of East Khasi Hills following an order from the District Magistrate citing the prevailing law and order situation.

The suspension does not cover 26-Shella, 27-Pynursla and 28-Sohra constituencies.

Voters whose hearings have been cancelled have been asked to wait for fresh dates from the concerned election authorities. They will retain the opportunity to appear and submit the necessary documents once the hearings are rescheduled.

The electoral office has received 5,848 applications following publication of the Draft Electoral Roll.

These include 2,840 applications for inclusion through Form 6, 255 objections or deletion requests through Form 7, 503 applications for shifting through Form 8 and 2,250 applications seeking corrections.

Eligible voters whose names are missing from the Draft Electoral Roll can still seek inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents during the claims and objections period.

The claims and objections window is open from August 5 to September 4. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 3, while publication of the Final Electoral Roll is scheduled for October 7.

The election office has also received 2,729 "Book a Call with BLO" requests, of which 2,502 have been answered. Seventy-eight requests remain pending, including 12 that have been pending for less than 48 hours and 66 pending for more than 48 hours.

The CEO has asked district officials to closely monitor cases pending beyond 48 hours.

Political parties and their Booth Level Agents have also been asked to help voters check their details in the Draft Electoral Roll, respond to notices, attend hearings and file claims or objections where necessary.