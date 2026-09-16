Meghalaya SIR: 82 per cent hearings completed, 542 electors found ineligible

More than 82 per cent of hearings under Meghalaya’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been completed, with 542 electors found ineligible for inclusion in the final roll following scrutiny and due process, the Election Department said on September 15.

The state has 21,69,243 electors in the Draft Electoral Roll. Of the 6,51,735 notices generated during the revision exercise, 6,46,397 have been delivered, while 5,190 are pending delivery.

A total of 5,36,468 hearings have been completed, accounting for 82.31 per cent of the notices generated.

The figures were reviewed during a virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya with Deputy Commissioners, District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials.

The review also covered claims and objections, cases where electors could not be mapped to existing records, mapping discrepancies and the participation of political parties through Booth Level Agents.

The Election Department said receiving a notice does not automatically mean that an elector's name will be removed from the electoral roll. Officials have been instructed to give electors a reasonable opportunity to respond and submit the required documents. Those who missed their scheduled hearing are also to be given another opportunity.

Since publication of the Draft Electoral Roll, the department has received 17,061 applications across the state.

These include 9,343 Form 6 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral roll, 1,076 Form 7 applications, 1,211 Form 8 applications for shifting and 5,431 Form 8 applications seeking corrections.

The deadline for filing claims and objections is September 18. Electors whose names are missing from the draft roll can submit Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents within the deadline.

Of the notices generated, 2,22,786 relate to cases where no mapping was found, while 4,28,949 concern mapping discrepancies.

District election officials have been asked to scrutinise these cases carefully and provide the affected electors an opportunity to establish their eligibility.

Political parties have also appointed 1,814 Booth Level Agents to assist in the revision process. The BJP has appointed 393 BLAs, followed by the NPP with 736, INC 186, UDP 121, VPP 320 and AITC 58.

The disposal of claims and objections and completion of hearings will continue until October 17, while the Final Electoral Roll is scheduled to be published on October 21, 2026.