Meghalaya SIR: BLOs to visit voters’ homes; final electoral roll now due on October 26

Electors who have received notices over unmapped entries or discrepancies in the electoral roll will no longer have to visit election offices for hearings under new voter facilitation measures announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Under the measures introduced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of concerned electors, collect the required documents and upload them on the ECINet platform for consideration by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

A hearing will be required only in exceptional cases as determined by the ERO, and such hearings will preferably be conducted online. Where a hearing is necessary, an elector can authorise an adult family member to attend on their behalf.

The District Election Officers (DEOs) have also been asked to set up help desks and organise special camps, where required, to assist people living in night shelters, labourers, economically disadvantaged persons, homeless people and others who may need support during the revision process.

The final publication of Meghalaya's electoral roll has also been extended to October 26, 2026, according to the ECI's September 30 press note.

The Meghalaya Election Department said that 6,06,939 of the 6,51,735 notices issued under the SIR process had been completed as of October 1, accounting for 93.13 per cent of the cases.

Of the 21,69,243 electors included in the Draft Electoral Roll, notices were issued to 6,51,735 people. These comprised 2,22,786 no-mapping cases and 4,28,949 cases involving mapping discrepancies.

So far, 1,194 electors have been found ineligible for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll following the prescribed process, while 19,71,723 electors have been kept for final publication.

The department also received and digitised 23,259 forms during the revision, including 12,624 Form 6 applications, 1,616 Form 7 applications, 1,590 Form 8 applications for shifting and 7,429 Form 8 applications for corrections. Political parties have appointed 1,814 Booth Level Agents across Meghalaya to participate in the revision process.

The Election Department has asked electors who have received notices to cooperate with BLOs and provide the required documents when contacted. It has also advised all electors to check their names in the Final Electoral Roll once it is published.