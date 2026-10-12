Meghalaya SIR: Over 95% of notice hearings completed, final electoral roll on October 26

More than 95 per cent of notice hearings under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Meghalaya have been completed, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on October 26, the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said on October 12.

Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari chaired a virtual review meeting with Deputy Commissioners, District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials to assess the progress of the revision exercise across the state.

A separate meeting was also held with representatives of recognised national and state political parties to discuss the status of notices and hearings, applications received and preparations for the final publication.

According to the latest figures shared by the CEO's office, Meghalaya's draft electoral roll contained 21,69,243 electors. A total of 6,51,735 notices were generated during the SIR exercise, including 2,22,786 cases involving no mapping and 4,28,949 cases involving mapping discrepancies.

Of the total notices issued, 6,21,399 hearings had been completed, accounting for 95.35 per cent. The office said 2,641 electors had so far been found ineligible for inclusion in the final electoral roll, while 20,86,026 electors had been retained for final publication, as per the latest reported status.

Tiwari directed election officials to expedite the remaining cases while ensuring that decisions were taken in accordance with statutory procedures and the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Over 28,600 applications received

The CEO's office said 28,627 applications had been received and digitised during the revision process.

These included 17,248 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names, 1,963 Form 7 applications seeking deletion or raising objections, and 9,416 Form 8 applications. Of the Form 8 applications, 1,673 related to shifting of residence and 7,743 to correction of entries.

The concerned Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers were directed to ensure timely scrutiny and disposal of the applications in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Special enrolment drive planned after final roll

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 26 under the revised schedule approved by the ECI. The CEO's office said efforts were underway to complete the remaining statutory processes and ensure an accurate, inclusive and transparent electoral roll.

A special drive to enrol people who have been left out, first-time voters and young electors is also proposed after the final publication.

The office reiterated that voter enrolment is a continuous process and that eligible citizens whose names are missing from the electoral roll can apply for inclusion through the prescribed procedure.

Voters urged to verify names

The CEO's office urged electors to check their names in the final electoral roll after its publication on October 26. Voters can verify their details through their respective Booth Level Officers or the ECI's Voters' Service Portal.

It also reminded voters that possessing an Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not, by itself, entitle a person to vote unless their name appears on the electoral roll in force for the constituency.

The CEO's office reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to be included in the electoral roll, stressing that no eligible elector should be left behind.