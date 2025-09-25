Meghalaya SIT investigates circumstances behind four-year-old’s death

Meghalaya’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been tasked with a deeper probe into the tragic death of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai in Nongrah Nonglum. Authorities are focusing on why a 13-year-old boy, involved in the incident, did not report it immediately.

The boy, a neighbour who frequently visited the girl’s family, has admitted to taking her to a nearby construction site, where she drowned after he accidentally slipped. The post-mortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death, with no signs of physical harm or sexual assault.

Police said the boy attempted to mislead investigators by creating a story about a black Scorpio and masked men. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on September 18 after his involvement came to light.

The SIT, led by SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor, continues to examine all aspects of the case, including why the boy delayed reporting the incident.

Authorities are probing whether any information was withheld and are determined to uncover the full circumstances that led to the child’s death.