The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) is preparing to reconstruct the crime scene in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, just days after the case sparked national attention and calls for justice.

According to officials, the reconstruction will take place at a parking lot in Sohra, where the murder allegedly occurred. The accused — Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal, and Anand — will be present during the process.

A senior police official confirmed that investigators have recovered a sharp-edged weapon reportedly bought in Guwahati, believed to have been used in the murder. "We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," the official said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the police are working to file the chargesheet against the accused within the mandated timeframe.

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had been reported missing, has led to rising public outrage and scrutiny, particularly over the role of his wife, Sonam and her alleged involvement. On June 15, Raja’s family publicly questioned Sonam’s version of events, suggesting possible gaps in the narrative shared with police.

“The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking,” Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said in a statement to reporters. “Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying... Why haven’t her parents made any statements? Police need to question her parents.”

Another brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, led a candlelight march in Indore to demand justice and keep public focus on the case. “To get justice for Raja, I will go anywhere in the world... This candle march is organised so that Raja's soul may attain peace,” he said.

The case has drawn political attention as well. Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin addressed public concerns, urging people not to defame the state in light of the crime. “The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state... I salute the Meghalaya police for cracking this case,” he said.

Meghalaya Police maintain that Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with the four other accused, plotted and carried out the murder. As the investigation proceeds, public pressure continues to mount for a thorough and transparent inquiry.