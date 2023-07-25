The situation in Tura town is gradually returning to normalcy after recent unrest led to the imposition of Section 144 and a night curfew. As a precautionary measure, all educational institutes in the Tura Municipal area have been closed today, July 25, 2023, as per orders passed under Section 144 on July 24. Normal functioning is set to resume from July 26.

In an official communication, the District Magistrate of West Garo Hills issued a notice to all educational institutions, teachers, students, and parents, directing them to comply with the closure and resume regular activities on the following day.

The recent unrest unfolded outside the Chief Minister's office in Tura on July 24, prompting the government to take immediate action. Chief Minister Sangma expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident and assured that necessary measures would be taken as per the law to address the situation.

During the incident, a crowd allegedly gathered at the CMO Tura and resorted to pelting stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. In the chaos, five police personnel were injured, prompting the Chief Minister to announce a medical allowance of Rs 50,000 for their treatment.

In the aftermath of the unrest, CM Sangma highlighted the government's commitment to resolving the matter amicably through discussions with various stakeholders. However, despite efforts to reach a consensus, some unidentified individuals resorted to violence, leading to the unfortunate turn of events.

The government possesses video recordings and details of those responsible for instigating the violence, and legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.