A series of inspections in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, on September 3, led to the immediate closure of six industrial units due to serious violations of environmental regulations. Principal Secretary of Forest & Environment, Sampath Kumar, led the inspections, visiting ten facilities in total.

The closed units were found to have PM2.5 levels nearly twice the acceptable limit. The inspection also revealed that the facilities lacked a proper meter for its Pollution Control Device, raising concerns about its commitment to environmental safety.

Despite repeated warnings from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), these units had failed to adhere to directives requiring the control of emissions, including Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). The units also neglected to install the mandated Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS).

As a result of these violations, the MSPCB issued closure notices to the six non-compliant industries, effectively halting their operations until they fully comply with all environmental regulations, including the installation of continuous emission monitoring systems.