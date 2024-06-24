Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated a new X-Ray Unit at the Smit Primary Health Centre on June 24.

Addressing the event, Lyngdoh emphasised that her visit was not only to inaugurate the new facility but also to review the progress of ongoing work at the health center. She mentioned receiving requests from the local Dorbar to upgrade the Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a Community Health Centre (CHC), highlighting that land is available for the expansion and that engineers are already working on the project.

Lyngdoh stressed the importance of maintaining strong connections between officers and the local community to ensure successful project completion. She urged department officers to follow up on the Dorbar's proposal and emphasised the collective responsibility to serve the people, regardless of who the patients are, with the goal of saving lives.

The minister called on all officials and doctors to collaborate closely with the Dorbar Shnong to ensure the smooth functioning of the PHC.

The event was attended by Dr Joram Beda, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, and Dr FV Kharshiing, Director of Health Services (MI), among other officials.