Based on a reliable tip-off, the West Garo Hills Police in a joint operation with the North Garo Hills Police arrested two notorious smugglers of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) and recovered FICN amounting Rs 10.35 lakh on July 16.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya Police, Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS congratulate the team, wrote, "Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of @wghpolice and @NGHPolice nabbed two notorious FICN smugglers and recovered FICN amounting ₹10.35Lakh. They planned to supply the same to weekly markets. Hunt is on for their associates. Good work team. Keep it up."



Also Read: Mizoram: Fake Indian currency worth Rs 25 lakh seized, two arrested

Earlier in Mizoram also police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons in connection to it.

The seized fake currency consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 00 denomination.