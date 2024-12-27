Angela Rangad, a prominent social activist and leader of Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR), has filed a complaint with Laitumkhrah police against Akash Sagar, who is accused of trespassing and desecrating the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills.

Rangad’s complaint, filed on Thursday, points to videos circulating on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, showing Sagar entering the church and allegedly performing acts that insult the religious sanctity of the place. According to the FIR, Sagar entered the altar area and engaged in disruptive behaviour, including shouting non-Christian slogans and mockingly singing religious songs.

The activist described the act as premeditated and orchestrated with the involvement of two others seen in the video. Rangad claims that the incident was intended to create communal disharmony, disrespect the minority culture, and promote a culture of hate, which goes against the values of religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The complaint also highlighted the widespread sharing of the video, accusing certain social media handles of promoting religious majoritarianism and inciting hate. Rangad urged authorities to take swift legal action against the perpetrators and called for the videos to be banned across platforms.

“This criminal act and conspiracy must be addressed to prevent further disruption of public peace,” Rangad stated, stressing that such acts could lead to public disorder and fear. She called on social media platforms to block the content and hold those involved accountable to ensure the protection of religious harmony in the region.