The 3rd Sohra International Half Marathon is gearing up for its 2024 edition, with runners from around the world expected to participate on September 21.

The event, organised by the Government of Meghalaya's Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, will temporarily close the road from Laitsohpliah to Sohra from 5:30 am to 10:30 am on race day.

Participants will face an early start, with buses departing from Shillong between 4:00 am and 4:30 am sharp. Runners are required to report to their designated boarding points by 3:30 am, with different locations set for various race distances.

The half marathon route showcases the picturesque landscape between Laitsohpliah and Mawsmai, offering runners a challenging course through Meghalaya's scenic terrain. Local runners from Sohra will have a separate boarding point at Lad Thanad for the 20K and 10K events.

Organisers have emphasised that runners should come prepared, as no breakfast will be provided on the morning of the race. Cloakrooms for storing personal belongings will be available near the finish line.

The event aims to promote tourism and athleticism in the region, with support from various local organisations evident in the promotional materials. As the race day approaches, officials are working to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all participants in this increasingly popular international sporting event.