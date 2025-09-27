Meghalaya: Sohra International Half Marathon draws record 10,576 runners

The 4th edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2025 concluded today with record-breaking participation as 10,576 runners from across India and abroad took part in the scenic race at Sohra, Meghalaya.

Organised by the Meghalaya State Olympics Association (MSOA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the marathon brought together elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, senior citizens, and children in a vibrant celebration of sport and community.

The event was flagged off by Olympic medallist and six-time world champion Mary Kom in the presence of Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Wailladmiki Shylla and Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliemngap.

“This record-breaking participation showcases the growing enthusiasm for sports in Meghalaya,” said Sports & Youth Affairs Director D.D. Shira, while praising the MSOA and partners for their effort. Mary Kom lauded the organisation of the event, remarking on Sohra’s breathtaking landscape and the enthusiasm of the runners.

The categories included 21K Elite, 21K Open, 10K across age groups, and a 5K “Run for Fun.” Over 2,000 participants from Sohra itself joined the run, with senior citizens and children running alongside professional athletes. Volunteers from local communities, the police, and multiple departments ensured smooth management, while medical teams and water stations supported runners throughout.

Prize money worth ₹15.50 lakh was distributed across winners in various categories. Dinesh Kumar clocked 1:03:24 to win the men’s 21K Elite, while Tamsi Singh claimed the women’s 21K Elite with a time of 1:15:48. In the 10K Open (18–39 years), Navneet Singh Rathore (00:29:31) and Neha Mishra (00:34:14) topped the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Meghalaya’s own Iohborlang Nongspung (01:05:22) and Phyrnai Kyndait (01:27:29) won the 21K Open Meghalayan Male and Female titles.

The marathon also had moments of cultural pride as senior citizens joined in traditional attire, running alongside younger athletes. Cheering crowds and volunteers added to the festive spirit, turning the marathon into both a sporting and cultural spectacle.

With Sohra’s iconic waterfalls and rolling hills serving as a backdrop, the event not only highlighted Meghalaya’s sporting aspirations ahead of the 2027 National Games but also promoted tourism in the region.