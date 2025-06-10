Hundreds of residents from Sohra condoled the death of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi through a peace rally Tuesday, while simultaneously challenging false narratives that portrayed their hill town as unsafe.

The five-kilometre peace rally brought together local leaders, police officials, and ordinary citizens who condemned the spread of unverified information that portrayed their scenic destination as unsafe.

"Every tourist is welcome to Sohra," read one placard carried by participants, while another declared "Tourists are always part of our extended family."

The demonstration gained prominence when elected representatives joined the procession. MLA Gavin Mylliem of Sohra Constituency walked alongside MDC Titosstarwell Chyne and traditional leaders Freeman Sing Syiem and Marremdor Syiem from Hima Sohra.

Local authorities honored the search and rescue teams who participated in the extensive operation to locate Raghuvanshi after he and his wife disappeared during their visit. The victim's body was later recovered, while his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

The incident sparked widespread speculation about safety in Sohra, known for its dramatic waterfalls and cave systems that draw visitors from across India and beyond. Tourism guides who assisted in the search operation joined the rally, emphasizing their commitment to visitor safety.

Residents held a candlelight vigil for Raghuvanshi while urging the public to verify information before sharing stories that could damage their community's livelihood. The tourism-dependent town has continued to welcome visitors despite the negative coverage.

Sohra's appeal lies in its natural attractions including cascading waterfalls, limestone caves, and traditional hospitality that has made it a premier destination in Meghalaya. Local tea stalls and folklore sessions remain popular draws for travelers seeking authentic experiences in the region.

The rally concluded with residents reaffirming their commitment to maintaining Sohra as a safe and welcoming destination for all visitors.