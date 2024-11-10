Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today paid tribute to Sepoy Aibok Madur, who lost his life while serving at the Siachen Glacier. Madur, from Mawbri Village in Ri-Bhoi district, died on November 7 while performing his duties at the world's highest battlefield.

"We salute the unparalleled bravery of Sepoy Aibok Madur from Assam Regiment, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on November 7, 2024, in Siachen," Chief Minister Sangma wrote on social media platform X.

The young soldier, who served with the Fire and Fury Corps, was given full military honours at his funeral in Mawbri village today. The ceremony included a traditional gun salute, marking his final journey home.

"His selfless act of valour will never be forgotten," Sangma added in his tribute, pledging the state government's complete support to Madur's bereaved family.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sepoy Madur's family, and we stand in solidarity with them during this immense hour of grief. The state government extends its full support and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

May Sepoy Aibok Madur's courage and sacrifice inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever in our hearts," the chief minister added.