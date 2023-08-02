Amid the concerns raised over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that they will have to move forward but there are some challenges which need to be addressed.

"We have to move forward. But it does not mean that we can just bulldoze our way. It doesn't mean that we cannot take the college and the teachers into confidence. We'll have to take people into confidence and we'll have to see how to move forward," stated the Chief Minister on August 3.

He added that implementing it in terms of the manpower and the infrastructure that is required for it will be one of the challenges. Sangma stated, therefore, in any kind of change that is there in any system transition has its own challenges.

Sangma further informed that for all the government colleges, the government will be doing all the necessary steps that are required like extending support.

"The deficit colleges are supported but are independent and run by management committees, and wherever Government has given support that support of course will continue. We will see to what extent we can support because there'll be a lot of colleges that are there and we cannot just give a blanket green signal that we will do everything. The management committee, and the college sponsors will also have to work hand in hand with the government to make it happen," added Sangma.