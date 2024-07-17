South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has donated his one-month salary to support Kmoin Wahlang, a 76-year-old long-distance runner from Meghalaya. Wahlang has been selected to represent India at the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024 in Australia, scheduled from November 1-10, 2024.

Hailing from Sngimawlein village in South West Khasi Hills, Wahlang has competed in various long-distance running events across India, representing Meghalaya. Shullai praised her as a living example for everyone who wants to represent the state and the country.

The MLA's donation includes Rs 1 lakh for Wahlang and Rs 30,000 for her coach, Biningstar Lyngkhoi. Shullai stated that the small gesture was part of the encouragement for Wahlang to continue to work hard and make the state and the country proud in the Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024.

During a felicitation programme, Shullai expressed his support for Wahlang's participation in the international event. He said that although they could not attend the Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024 in Australia, they wished Wahlang the very best and hoped he would bring glory to Meghalaya and the country.