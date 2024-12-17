The South West Garo Hills Open Inter-School District Chess Championship 2024 wrapped up at St Mary’s School, Ghatgre, Mukdangra, showcasing the strategic brilliance of young chess enthusiasts.

Organised by the South West Garo Hills District Chess Association (SWGHDCA) and supported by the State Council of Science, Technology & Environment, Meghalaya, the event was part of the “Chess in School” programme under the theme “Queen’s Gambit.”

The competition began with an opening ceremony led by SWGHDCA Secretary Henrych D Sangma, with Sister Sonitha R Marak, Principal of St. Mary’s School, inaugurating the event by making the first move. The closing ceremony featured Dr Sengkham Marak as the chief guest, who praised the participants for their skill and determination.

Young players from schools across the district showcased exceptional talent over multiple rounds of intense matches.

In the Open Category, Chongkimbea M Sangma of St. Claret School, Ampati, and Bidasagar D Sangma of Bandalkona Secondary School emerged as champions with 6.5 points each.

The Under-9 Category saw Sengdo M Sangma of St. Claret School, Ampati, and Breanlerry R Sangma of Nirupama Memorial Secondary School, Garobadha, claiming victory with 5 points each.

In the Under-12 Category, Arish R Marak of Nirupama Memorial Secondary School, Garobadha, Flora R Marak of St. Dominic Savio School, Garobadha, and Dianchi Ch. Marak of Sun Town English School also scored 5 points to share the title.