The South West Garo Hills District Badminton Association organised the 3rd Badminton Tournament of 2024 over two days at Ampati Indoor Stadium, drawing skilled players from multiple categories. The event saw strong participation, particularly in the Men’s Singles Open, Men’s Doubles Open, and Under-19 Boys Singles categories.

A total of 12 players competed in the Men’s Singles Open, with 9 teams in the Men’s Doubles Open, and 5 players in the Under-19 Boys Singles, showcasing competitive spirit and talent.

Ravi K Sangma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hq) for South West Garo Hills, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He praised the athletes for their commitment and sportsmanship and distributed prizes to the winners.

In the Under-19 Boys Singles, Civilo Ch Momin triumphed over Pattian Ch Momin to secure victory. Khan T Sangma claimed the Men’s Singles Open title by defeating Civilo Ch Momin. The Men’s Doubles Open was won by the duo of Eligious Sengbath G Momin and Civilo Ch Momin, who bested Khan T Sangma and Francis G Momin in the final match.