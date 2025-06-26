Meghalaya: South West Garo Hills mobilises 130 community leaders against drug trafficking threat

South West Garo Hills district launched a major community-driven initiative against drug abuse on Thursday, bringing together over 130 village representatives, religious leaders, and civil society members to address what officials describe as a growing threat posed by the region's strategic location along illegal trafficking routes.

The campaign, held at Ampati's Multi-Facility Centre to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, highlighted the district's vulnerability due to its borders with both Assam and Bangladesh, making it a potential corridor for narcotics smuggling.

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak stressed that traditional approaches treating drug abuse as individual problems are insufficient. "We must recognise this as a community challenge that requires collective responsibility," she said, urging participants to first map local drug supply chains before developing intervention strategies.

The official emphasised the district's geographic disadvantage, noting how cross-border proximity creates opportunities for trafficking networks. Her call for community-led solutions reflects a shift from enforcement-only approaches to prevention-focused strategies involving local stakeholders.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sengrikchi N. Marak warned attendees about the link between substance abuse and rising criminal activity. She highlighted how drug dependency often escalates into broader public safety threats, making early community intervention crucial for preventing long-term consequences.

Legal expert TM Sangma from the District Legal Services Authority outlined the serious penalties under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, warning that both users and traffickers face prosecution. He specifically mentioned the increasing presence of ganja and heroin in the region, indicating the scope of the local drug problem.

Clinical psychologist Leni Dokatchi B. Marak addressed the psychological factors driving youth toward substance abuse, identifying peer pressure, emotional distress, and curiosity as primary triggers. Her presentation focused on building emotional resilience as a prevention strategy.

The event featured a mass signature campaign symbolising a unified commitment against drug abuse, with participation from village chiefs (Nokmas), self-help group members, health workers, teachers, and religious leaders representing diverse community segments.

District Social Welfare Officer ZR Marak led a collective pledge ceremony, while 247 schools across the district simultaneously conducted similar awareness programs as part of the national Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign).