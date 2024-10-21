South West Garo Hills District Police, Meghalaya held a ceremony on Monday to mark Police Commemoration Day at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, paying tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The event included a Sok Parade, gun salute, and wreath-laying to honour the sacrifices of fallen police personnel.

Superintendent of Police Billy Graham Marak addressed the gathering, reflecting on the significance of the day and recalling the 1959 ambush in Ladakh, where 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers were killed by Chinese forces. He emphasised the importance of remembering those who laid down their lives to ensure the nation's safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ravi K Sangma read out the names of 213 police officers who died between September 2023 and August 2024, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifice.