The District Mental Health Program (DMHP) of South West Garo Hills held an event on Tuesday, September 10, at Chengkompara Adolescent Health Resource Centre in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The event, themed "Changing the Narrative on Suicide," brought together educational institutions, health professionals, and community leaders to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, the Chief Guest, highlighted the growing impact of social media on youth mental health and the risks it poses. Other key speakers included Dr AK Marak, BDO of Purakhasia C&RD Block, and Dr Denisha Momin, Medical Superintendent of Ampati Civil Hospital, who stressed the importance of mental health education and suicide prevention efforts.

Students and teachers from several schools, including St. Claret Secondary School and Ampati Government Higher Secondary School, attended the event. A week-long series of competitions like Extempore Speech, Role Play, and Poster Making was held for students, with winners receiving prizes during the event.

The DMHP also conducted awareness programmes throughout the week, focusing on mental health resources and suicide prevention strategies, reinforcing the community's role in addressing mental health challenges.