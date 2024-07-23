Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation for an Apiculture Multi Facility Centre at Mellim in South West Garo Hills on July 23. The event was attended by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and MLA Sanjay A Sangma.

The Mellim Area Beekeepers Society received a sanction of Rs. 1.52 crore for the project, with an initial installment of Rs 67 lakhs released. The facility will include a building, approach road, boundary wall, and equipment for honey processing and storage.

Mellim area boasts nearly 200 farmers engaged in honey production. The decision to establish the centre came after feedback from the Beekeepers Society during the Chief Minister's visit on July 6.

Sangma emphasised the government's commitment to creating sustainable enterprises and expressed confidence that the facility would boost honey production and quality. He identified apiculture, floriculture, and mushroom cultivation as key programmes under the CM's Office, to be implemented on a mission mode across Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to promote honey by-products like wax and mead, noting their international market value. Sangma outlined the government's focus on transforming the rural economy through farming and allied sectors. The Chief Minister stressed the priority given to rural infrastructure development and investments in various sectors to improve living standards.

Sangma encouraged people to take advantage of government schemes in mushroom cultivation and floriculture, highlighting the growing demand for these products both regionally and globally. The Chief Minister urged the citizens to unite, commit, and leverage government programmes to contribute to Meghalaya's growth story.