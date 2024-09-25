Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira participated in the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference in New Delhi, focusing on the role of legislative bodies in achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

During the event, Sangma emphasised the importance of such gatherings for legislators, noting that they offer valuable insights into parliamentary processes that are often complex.

He shared that this was his third time attending the CPA conference, and it had significantly improved his ability to manage legislative affairs in the Meghalaya Assembly.

The conference highlighted key challenges faced by legislative bodies in fostering development while maintaining inclusivity, providing a platform for participants to exchange ideas and best practices.