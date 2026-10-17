Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma has recognised the merger of eight legislators from the United Democratic Party (UDP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking the BJP's strength in the Assembly to 10.

In a notification dated October 16, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat said the Speaker had recognised the merger under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The eight MLAs are Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah.

Following the recognition, the strength of the UDP Legislature Party in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has fallen to four, while the BJP's strength has increased to 10, the notification stated.

The decision was communicated through Bulletin-Part I issued by the Assembly Secretariat on October 16.

The development marks a significant change in the composition of the two parties in the Meghalaya Assembly, with eight UDP legislators now recognised as part of the BJP Legislature Party.