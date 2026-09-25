Meghalaya Speaker scrutinises papers of 8 UDP MLAs after BJP merger

Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma is examining documents submitted by the eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs who recently joined the BJP, Assembly Adviser Andrew Simons said on September 25.

Simons said all the required documents had been submitted to the Speaker regarding the merger.

“Party president Metbah Lyngdoh and Sanbor Shullai, as leader of the legislature party, have addressed a letter to the Speaker informing about the merger with the BJP,” Simons said.

He said the development was being treated as a merger with the BJP and that the documents would be examined before the Speaker passes an order.

“We are certain it is a merger with the BJP. They have submitted all required documents, and it will be examined by the Speaker,” Simons said.

On Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, who was not present when the documents were submitted, Simons said his papers had also been filed.

“His papers are there. I am told he has some other engagement, but he has submitted all his papers today,” he said.

The eight UDP MLAs joined the BJP earlier this week, altering the political composition of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Following the development, the BJP's strength in the House increased from two to 10 MLAs, making it the second-largest party in the Assembly.