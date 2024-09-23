Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma voiced support for the 'One Nation, One Election' system approved by the Union Cabinet.

Sangma stated that the initiative is a logical and practical step for the country.

The proposal, based on a report by a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats within the next 100 days.

According to media reports, Sangma exalted that the 'One Nation, One Election' system is a practical solution to multiple elections which are held throughout the year, spending energy and money.

Stressing that elections for state assemblies are held every year in addition to by-polls, he emphasised the need for people's opinion.

Furthermore, Sangma highlighted the importance of the political evaluation of the scheme. He said that people may support it at the national level but when it comes to states, people make individual choices.