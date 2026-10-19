Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma has received the merger application of three United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs seeking to join the National People's Party (NPP) and said he would examine the matter before taking a decision.

Sangma said the application, along with the resolutions adopted by the legislators, had been submitted to him personally. He added that he would seek a legal opinion and communicate his decision within the next few days.

The three MLAs are Paul Lyngdoh, representing West Shillong; Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar of Mawkyrwat; and Nujorki Sungoh of Mookaiaw.

“Since they have given it to me personally, I have received it. I have not given them the answer yet because I need to seek some opinion once again,” Sangma said.

He cautioned against treating the proposed merger as a mere formality, despite his earlier recognition of the merger of eight MLAs.

“It may seem logical for many people that since I have already recognised the merger of eight MLAs earlier, so this will be just a formality to follow, but it is not like that,” the Speaker said, adding that he had to follow the prescribed procedure before delivering his ruling.

Asked whether the proposed merger met the two-thirds requirement, Sangma said the numbers appeared to exceed the threshold mathematically but stressed that the matter was not that straightforward.

“In any case, I have to seek the legal opinion and keep my ruling in due course of time,” he said.

Speaker flags physical verification of MLAs

Sangma also disclosed that only two of the three legislators had appeared before him on Monday. The third MLA, whom he identified as Nujong Kishumo, was out of station and reportedly undergoing medical treatment.

The Speaker said he needed to verify whether each legislator had agreed to the merger voluntarily.

He said he was seeking legal advice on whether such verification could be conducted online or whether the physical presence of the absent legislator would be necessary.

“Whether I can verify online or not, I have to seek that opinion. Otherwise, as you said, maybe his physical presence will also be required,” Sangma said.

The Speaker's decision will determine how the proposed merger is handled under the applicable legislative procedure. Until he delivers his ruling, the application remains under examination.