Meghalaya Speaker yet to decide on merger of 8 UDP MLAs with BJP

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on October 13 said he was yet to decide on the merger of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs with the BJP, stating that he was awaiting legal opinions before determining their status in the House.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the legislators, Sangma said the matter required careful examination and that a decision would take time.

"I will not say that they are BJP MLAs because the merger is still under consideration. I am examining it and waiting for the legal opinion," the Speaker said.

The eight legislators joined the BJP in New Delhi on September 23 and submitted a letter to the Assembly two days later, informing the Speaker of their decision to merge with the party.

Sangma said he was seeking legal opinions from different sources to ensure that his decision was legally sound.

"I have to be very careful. I have to examine it properly so that I can make a clear decision," he said, rejecting suggestions that he was deliberately delaying the matter.

The Speaker also confirmed that the UDP had filed a petition seeking the disqualification of the eight legislators. However, he said the petition contained certain deficiencies and the party had been given 10 days to rectify the omissions and resubmit it. The deadline expires on Wednesday.

"There were some omissions, and the submission was not very clear. I have asked them to review it and submit it back to me," Sangma said.

Both the UDP and the BJP are constituents of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by the National People's Party (NPP).

The legislators' move has significantly altered the strength of the two parties in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. The BJP's strength has increased from two to 10, while the UDP's tally has dropped from 12 to four.

The BJP currently holds one cabinet berth in the state government.