A special memento that was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over to Parbati Thapa wife of Late Rifleman Dil Bahadur Thapa by 2 Meghalaya Battalion NCC Shillong on September 23.

This initiative is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman as a token of gratitude to the Martyrs who laid down their life for the nation.

''As we had celebrated Azadi Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister remembers all the Martyrs and on behalf of the Government, the special memento was handed over as a mark of respect to Parbati Thapa wife of brave Sepoy for his sacrifice for the nation.,'' said an official statement.

Rifleman Dil Bahadur Thapa was enrolled on February 10, 1997, and had posted in 4/8 GR at Batalik Sector (J&K).

On a fateful day on June 08, 2005, when he was driving from unit to Supply Point to collect ration for his unit, he met with a road accident, and the vehicle overturned and plunged into the Sindhu river and laid down his life for the nation.

​''Subedar Major Keshab Paudel of 2 Meghalaya Battalion NCC laid a wreath and presented the National war memorial memento to Parbati Thapa, wife of the Late Dil Bahadur Thapa,'' the statement added.

The event was attended by the 06 x Permanent Instructor Staff, 05 x NCC Cadets, daughter, and son of his family.