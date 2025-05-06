The Meghalaya government has instructed officials in two border districts to expedite the construction of the India-Bangladesh border fence. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong emphasised the urgency of completing the fencing along the border, which currently remains unfenced in several areas.

Speaking to the media, Tynsong revealed that over 40 km of the border in Meghalaya still lacks proper fencing. The state government aims to finish this work promptly to enable more effective surveillance by the Border Security Force (BSF). "I have instructed the deputy commissioners of East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills to speed up the fencing work. It’s our top priority," he stated.

Tynsong also noted the security challenges of living so close to Bangladesh, particularly following recent terrorist attacks in the region. "You know well the situation in the country as a whole, and especially for us in Meghalaya, living next to Bangladesh is not that conducive," he said.

A significant reason for the delay in the fencing work has been land acquisition issues in certain areas. Tynsong explained that about 33-34 km of the border in West Jaintia Hills and 7-8 km in East Khasi Hills had faced such hurdles. "These areas remained unfenced due to land acquisition issues," he explained.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay, who participated in a high-level meeting led by Tynsong, assured that the force was fully prepared for any border situation. He highlighted that the completion of the fencing would bolster the security measures at the border, with the BSF troops on high alert.

In another security-related move, the Home Guards Office announced plans for a state-wide civil defence mock drill. The drill will take place on Wednesday evening, featuring an air raid siren at 6:30 pm, followed by a two-minute 'Operation Blackout.' Authorities have urged the public not to panic during the drill. (PTI)