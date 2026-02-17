Meghalaya spends Rs 4.35 crore annually on consultants; quarry queries unanswered

The annual expenditure on individual consultants engaged by the Meghalaya government stands at Rs 4.35 crore, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly on February 17, as members pressed for greater transparency across departments during the second day of the budget session.

Responding to a question from Heaving Stone Kharpran, Sangma said 36 individual consultants are currently engaged by various departments. He added that 59 consultancy firms have also been hired, clarifying that firms are paid based on deliverables rather than fixed monthly remuneration, unlike individual consultants.

A separate query on stone quarrying activities in the Killing area of Ri-Bhoi district drew a brief reply. Legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit had sought detailed information, including the number of operational quarries and stone crushers, ownership patterns, employment figures, annual production, the proportion of output transported to Assam, and revenue earned by the state. The Chief Minister stated that the matter is sub judice, offering no further details.

Data tabled in the House revealed a rise in fire-related losses in East Garo Hills over the past five years. Revenue Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said 104 families lost their homes during this period. Six families were affected in 2021–22 and six in 2022–23. The figure rose to 26 in 2023–24 and peaked at 46 in 2024–25. Twenty families have been affected so far in 2025–26. All 104 households have received relief and rehabilitation assistance under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

Addressing recurring complaints over delayed teacher salaries, Rymbui, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government has shifted to a digital system for processing salary proposals. The Meghalaya School Information Management System (MegSIMS) has been introduced to replace hard-copy submissions and streamline approvals.

The House was also informed that 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been sanctioned for Meghalaya, of which two are operational. Each school is designed to have 52 posts — 30 teaching and 22 non-teaching. However, the two functioning schools currently have a combined total of 21 teaching and 28 non-teaching staff. Recruitment is conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with salaries funded entirely by the Centre through a 100 per cent grant.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar provided details on the expansion of Baljek Airport, stating that 211.13 acres have been acquired in total — 153.13 acres between 1986 and 1989 for the original project and 58 acres on July 21, 2014 for expansion. Work on the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme (Phase I) and the alternative route to Umiam Bridge is under progress, he added.

On agriculture, Minister Timothy D Shira said 24,261.09 hectares are currently covered under the Meghalaya State Organic and Natural Farming Policy, with an additional 3,750 hectares brought under the Natural Farming Policy 2023.