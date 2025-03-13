The Meghalaya government has spent over Rs 576 crore on land acquisition for the Western Shillong bypass road project, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong revealed during today's Budget Session.

Responding to a query from Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, Tynsong confirmed that land parcels were acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.

"The total amount spent for the acquisition of land for the project is Rs 121,40,63,701 in Ri Bhoi District and Rs 455,39,34,752 in East Khasi Hills District," Tynsong stated in the assembly.

The names of landowners and compensation amounts were provided in a statement placed before the House.

The Western Shillong bypass is part of the government's larger infrastructure development plan aimed at easing traffic congestion in the state capital.