The Meghalaya government has spent over 11 crore rupees to strengthen the Umiam Dam structure, Power Minister AT Mondal revealed during today's Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a query from MLA Adelbert Nongrum, Mondal stated that the total expenditure amounted to "Rs 11,68,04,677 (Rupees eleven crore sixty-eight lakh four thousand six hundred and seventy-seven) only."

The Umiam Dam, which creates the Umiam Lake, is a critical infrastructure component providing both hydroelectric power and water storage for the region. The strengthening work is essential to ensure the dam's long-term stability and safety.

This revelation came amid several power-related inquiries during the session, including questions about the electrification status of Kantananggre village under Dadenggre Block, which Mondal confirmed was "de-electrified" since 2013 after initial electrification in 2005 under the PMGY-05 Scheme.

The minister also provided information regarding villages under Mawryngkneng Community & Rural Development Block covered under the Saubhagya Scheme from 2018 to 2024.