Meghalaya spent over Rs 11 crore to strengthen Umiam Dam: Power Minister
Meghalaya has allocated over Rs 11 crore for the Umiam Dam to enhance its efficiency and safety. This investment aims to bolster power generation and water supply in the region
The Meghalaya government has spent over 11 crore rupees to strengthen the Umiam Dam structure, Power Minister AT Mondal revealed during today's Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly.
Responding to a query from MLA Adelbert Nongrum, Mondal stated that the total expenditure amounted to "Rs 11,68,04,677 (Rupees eleven crore sixty-eight lakh four thousand six hundred and seventy-seven) only."
The Umiam Dam, which creates the Umiam Lake, is a critical infrastructure component providing both hydroelectric power and water storage for the region. The strengthening work is essential to ensure the dam's long-term stability and safety.
This revelation came amid several power-related inquiries during the session, including questions about the electrification status of Kantananggre village under Dadenggre Block, which Mondal confirmed was "de-electrified" since 2013 after initial electrification in 2005 under the PMGY-05 Scheme.
The minister also provided information regarding villages under Mawryngkneng Community & Rural Development Block covered under the Saubhagya Scheme from 2018 to 2024.
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