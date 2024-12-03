Meghalaya's capital will host a groundbreaking cultural festival this December 6, bringing together a diverse array of national and local artists for a one-day celebration of storytelling and performance.

Headlining the inaugural Spoken Fest Shillong are cinema stars Tillotama Shome and Patralekhaa, who will share personal narratives and insights with audiences. The festival promises a dynamic lineup featuring musicians, poets, actors, and performers from across India.

Poets and storytellers will take centre stage, with Priya Malik, Madhu Raghavendra, and regional voices like Lainunsanga Ralte and Merenla Imsong weaving narratives that capture the imagination. The lineup also features unique performers like Kareema Barry and Laksh Maheshwari, who bring transformative personal stories to life.

Recognised musical talents like Anoushka Maskey, When Chai Met Toast, and actor and activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju will join local artists including Elena Sohktung, Meba Ofilia, Khasi Bloodz, and others creating a unique platform that bridges national and regional creative expressions.

"Spoken Fest Shillong is a dream come true," said Roshan Abbas, Kommune's founder. "We've curated a lineup representing artistic brilliance and Meghalaya's cultural richness."

Meghalaya Tourism Director Cyril Diengdoh highlighted the festival's significance, noting it will showcase local creativity to a broader national audience while celebrating the region's cultural heritage.

With early bird tickets already sold out, the event at Ward's Lake is anticipated to be a landmark cultural moment, offering audiences an immersive experience of storytelling, music, and performance.

Tickets are available on insider.in for what promises to be the cultural highlight of the season.