Meghalaya sports infrastructure stuck in limbo, no clear deadlines
Promised upgrades to sports facilities in Meghalaya remain indefinitely stalled, with no clarity on when or if key projects will be sanctioned.
Advertisement
Meghalaya sports infrastructure stuck in limbo, no clear deadlines
Promised upgrades to sports facilities in Meghalaya remain indefinitely stalled, with no clarity on when or if key projects will be sanctioned.
During the Meghalaya Budget Session on March 11, MLA Heavingstone Kharpran raised questions about the status of several key sports projects, including the laying of artificial turf, fencing, and covered gallery construction at various playgrounds in Sohryngkham and Mawryngkneng.
In response, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri had a single answer for every project: “Sir, it is under consideration.” The projects awaiting government sanction include:
- Laying of artificial turf, construction of fencing, and covered gallery at Madan Apkhaw, Sohryngkham Lulong.
- Construction of fencing and covered gallery at Sohryngkham Neng playground.
- Construction of fencing at Mawdngong, Sohryngkham Mawdieja playground.
- Construction of fencing and covered gallery at Thadlyndit, Sohryngkham Mawutieng playground.
- Construction of fencing, covered gallery, parking, and laying of artificial turf at Mawryngkneng playground.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today