Promised upgrades to sports facilities in Meghalaya remain indefinitely stalled, with no clarity on when or if key projects will be sanctioned.

During the Meghalaya Budget Session on March 11, MLA Heavingstone Kharpran raised questions about the status of several key sports projects, including the laying of artificial turf, fencing, and covered gallery construction at various playgrounds in Sohryngkham and Mawryngkneng.

In response, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri had a single answer for every project: “Sir, it is under consideration.” The projects awaiting government sanction include: