Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri has ordered urgent repairs to the Nagrasket Football Turf in South West Garo Hills after finding the facility in poor condition during a surprise inspection on Thursday.

The visit, aimed at reviewing sports infrastructure in rural areas, also included a stop at the under-construction International Stadium at Ampati, where Warjri expressed dissatisfaction with both the pace and quality of work.

He instructed officials from the State Sports Council of Meghalaya (SSCM) to tighten oversight and meet construction deadlines without compromising standards.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dolrich BG Momin, District Sports Officer Saljagring M Marak, SSCM engineers, and other officials, the minister stressed the need for high-quality sports facilities to support emerging talent and strengthen the sports ecosystem in less urbanised districts.

Warjri directed the SSCM engineer on site to begin renovation of the Nagrasket Turf immediately and ensure the refurbished facility is handed over to the District Sports Office and the local Football Association for better management and public access. He noted that timely maintenance is critical for fostering grassroots participation in sports.