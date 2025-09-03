Meghalaya squad heads to West Bengal for Senior Women’s National Football Championship

Meghalaya’s women’s football team, on September 3, left Shillong for West Bengal to compete in the 2025–26 Senior Women’s National Football Championship. The team has been placed in Group D alongside hosts West Bengal, Sikkim and Railways.

The 20-member squad, announced by the Meghalaya Football Association, features a blend of senior players and upcoming talents. Goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu, who recently featured in India’s U-20 setup during their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign, is among the notable names. Though she did not play, her presence in the national camp is seen as valuable experience for the state side.

Other key figures include seasoned players Makrisha Songthiang and Nisilia Majaw, while promising youngsters such as Eiladki Ksoo and Inrilaidor Khongthaw are also part of the lineup.

Meghalaya will begin their campaign against West Bengal on September 6, followed by fixtures against Sikkim on September 8 and Railways on September 10.

Meghalaya squad: Ribansi Jamu, Banrisha Wahlang, Darishisha Kharlyngdoh, Saralin Warlarpih, Judith Kharmuti, Baiahunshisha L Nongbri, Ibadarihun Nongsiej, Badarishisha Kharumnuid, Bahunlang Synrem, Ibakordor Wahlang, Makrisha Songthiang, Cathrine Kharkongor, Marbarin Nongrum, Nisilia Majaw, Inrilaidor Khongthaw, Iaphisha Marbaniang, Eiladki Ksoo, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing, Iaraplang Nongrum, Ibashembha Khongsit.