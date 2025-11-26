Meghalaya SSA Champions Cup: Lyngkhoi hat-trick powers Lajong to 6–0 win over Mawkriah West

Riborlang L Lyngkhoi delivered the first hat-trick of the SSA Champions Cup 2025 as Shillong Lajong overpowered Mawkriah West 6–0 in their Meghalaya Group B fixture at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

The convincing result extended Lajong’s unbeaten stretch this season to 12 matches. Lyngkhoi struck three times in the first half, with Ricky Kharkongor, Willbeson Jaba and Samchaphrang Lato adding to the tally after the break. Mawkriah West, stepping up from the Third Division, struggled to contain Lajong’s pace and intensity.

Earlier, Nongkseh were made to battle for a narrow 1–0 win over Laitkyrhong in another Group B clash. Hardy Cliff Nongbri’s 90th-minute corner drifted straight into the net, finally breaking Laitkyrhong’s disciplined defensive effort. Nongkseh had earlier hit the bar, had a goal disallowed and missed multiple chances, while Laitkyrhong threatened through a fierce Mebanrikupar Rynjah shot that Daraphun Talang tipped over.

The mix of tight finishes and dominant displays has marked an eventful start to the Champions Cup, underscoring the rising competitiveness across the Shillong Sports Association divisions.

Group A returns on Thursday with Umlyngka facing Meghalaya Police at 1 pm, followed by Mylliem Lum against Langsning at 4:30 pm.