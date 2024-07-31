The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA), on July 31 began its indefinite sit-in-demonstration to demand the state government to consider enhancing the salary of over 1200 non-teaching staff of SSA schools across the state.

Speaking to reporters at the protest venue at Malki ground, finance secretary of the association, Ricky Shullai said, “We have decided to stage this indefinite sit-in-demonstration to demand the state government to consider enhancing our salary plus two percent increment based on seniority and five percent annual increment.”

He further added, “Also the indefinite sit-in demonstration is not to protest against the state government but it is to demand for our rights."

According to Shullai, the last enhancement was only done way back in 2016.

“Keeping in mind that eight years have lapsed, we have met the education minister and officials of the education department for their necessary intervention and action but till date there has been no positive response to our demand,” Shullai said.

He said that the agitation will continue, stating, “Ee have decided that we will continue with our agitation till the government is ready to fulfil its promises which is to enhance our salary.”

The non-teaching staff include those working right from the cluster level, block level, district level and state level under the office of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya.

The association had recently reminded that Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma in his reply in the State Assembly in 2023 had informed that the department had already sent the file relating to the proposal for enhancing the salary of SSA non-teaching staff to the finance department but unfortunately till date nothing has been done in this regard.

“This clearly shows that he (Rakkam) was only making a false promise/assurance just to fool the members of the state Assembly. However, the non-teaching staff are prepared to fight for their rights,” it had said.